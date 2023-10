CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. At least 63 others were injured in the crash Saturday which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the statement said, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.