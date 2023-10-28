At least 21 dead in Kazakhstan coal mine fire
LONDON (AP) — A coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan has killed at least 21 workers while another 25 remained unaccounted for, the operating company ArcelorMittal Temirtau said in a statement. Some 252 people were working at the Kostenko coal mine Saturday at the time of the blaze, believed to have been caused by a pocket of methane gas, the company said. The company is the local representative for Luxembourg-based multinational ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer. The fire is the latest in a string of workplace deaths at sites owned by the company. Kazakh president said Saturday his country is stopping “investment cooperation” with ArcelorMittal Temirtau and an investigation has been ordered.