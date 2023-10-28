Adel Omran, Associated Press video producer in Libya, dies at 46

CAIRO (AP) — Adel Omran, a video producer in chaos-stricken Libya for The Associated Press, has died. He was 46. His family says he died while at home in the Egyptian Mediterranean city of Port Said early Friday after suffering a heart attack. Before joining the AP more than a decade ago, Omran worked as a hotel manager in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. He decided to return to his native Libya to work as a journalist in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, and became a pillar of the AP coverage’s there. He was a mentor to many of the country’s younger journalists and is remembered as a talented and caring colleague.

