Skip to Content
AP-National

The strike has dimmed the spotlight on the fall’s best performances. Here’s 13 you shouldn’t miss

By
Published 7:20 AM

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the many impacts of Hollywood’s lengthy actors strike has been that most performers haven’t been able to promote their work. Movies have continued to flow into theaters and onto streaming services, but without their usual promotional blitzes. That’s led to some truly standout performances — like Lily Gladstone’s in “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Jamie Foxx in “The Burial” — getting less attention. Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle breaks down 13 underseen performers, including Jodie Foster in “Nyad,” Gabriel García Bernal in “Cassandro” and Marshawn Lynch — yes, the former NFL star — in “Bottoms.” While some films are only in theaters, several are streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content