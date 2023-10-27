Tammy has redeveloped into a tropical storm over the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tammy has redeveloped into a tropical storm over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center says the storm around midday Friday was about 215 miles east of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving northwest at 3 mph. Tropical Storm Tammy formed earlier this month in the Atlantic, became a hurricane and made landfall Oct. 21 on the Caribbean island of Barbuda. Minor damage was reported before Tammy continued over the Atlantic and became a strong extratropical cyclone. A gale warning was in effect for Bermuda, where high winds were forecast before the storm moves away from Bermuda on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.