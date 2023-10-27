Shawn Levy talks about ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ and his friendship with Wolverine and Deadpool
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Shawn Levy made the decision to direct the new Netflix limited series “All the Light We Cannot See” when he read a scene between the show’s protagonist, a young woman named Marie, and her father played by Mark Ruffalo. It touched him so much, the father to four girls says he didn’t “want to share.” In an interview, Levy spoke about casting newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, who had never acted professionally before. He also talks about working with his pals, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, on “Deadpool 3.” The film shut down production in July due to the Hollywood actors’ strike.