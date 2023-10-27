Search for Maine shooting suspect leveraged old-fashioned footwork and new technology

Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on southern Maine this week in search of the sole suspect in two separate shootings. Forty-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin vanished after police say he killed 18 people at a bowling alley and bar. The deceased ranged in age from 14 to 76. The two-day search for the military-trained outdoorsman involved both old-fashioned footwork and advanced technology. On Friday evening, authorities said Card had been found dead. The Associated Press offers a look at the agencies involved and the resources they used in the search.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.