Search for Maine shooting suspect leveraged old-fashioned footwork and new technology
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on southern Maine this week in search of the sole suspect in two separate shootings. Forty-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin vanished after police say he killed 18 people at a bowling alley and bar. The deceased ranged in age from 14 to 76. The two-day search for the military-trained outdoorsman involved both old-fashioned footwork and advanced technology. On Friday evening, authorities said Card had been found dead. The Associated Press offers a look at the agencies involved and the resources they used in the search.