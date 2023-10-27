Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia has been melted down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a Charlottesville-based Black history museum, said Thursday that the statue had been destroyed. The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2021 to donate the statue to the heritage center, after it proposed a Swords into Plowshares project that would melt the statue and repurpose it into public art. The statue was taken down in 2021 after years of debate and delay. Lawsuits that sought to block the statue’s destruction were unsuccessful.

