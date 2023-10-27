Skip to Content
Retired Colombian army officer gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

By GISELA SALOMON
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has sentenced a retired Colombian army officer to life in prison for his role in plotting to kill Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Germán Alejandro Rivera García is the second of 11 suspects detained and charged in Miami to be sentenced in what U.S. prosecutors have described as a conspiracy hatched in both Haiti and Florida to hire mercenaries to kidnap or kill the president. Moïse was slain at his private home near the Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince on July 7, 2021.

Associated Press

