Museum plan for Florida nightclub massacre victims dropped as Orlando moves forward with memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leaders of a private foundation working to build a museum and memorial to honor the victims of a massacre at a gay nightclub in Florida say they are dropping their plans to build a museum. Officials with the onePulse Foundation said in a public letter Friday that they are unable to move ahead with a museum to commemorate the 49 people who were killed and 53 victims injured when a shooter opened fire in the gay nightclub in June 2016. However, the city of Orlando is going ahead with plans to build a memorial. City council members approved buying the nightclub property for $2 million.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.