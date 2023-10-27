Love K-pop star Mark Tuan’s new EP? You can discuss it with ‘Digital Mark,’ his AI twin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s Mark Tuan, the K-pop musician. And then there’s “Digital Mark.” The artist whose new EP is out Friday partnered with Soul Machines to create an artificial intelligence-powered avatar. Tuan hopes that as the technology advances, so too will his fans’ relationship with the avatar. His experimental spirit is mirrored in his music. The EP “Fallin’” follows his 2022 debut solo album and detours from the R&B and hip-hop to a sunnier pop-punk. Tuan tells The Associated Press he wanted to make feel-good “daily music.” And when his fans are done listening, they can discuss it with Digital Mark.

