Leo Brooks, a Miami native with country roots, returns to South Florida for new music festival

MIAMI (AP) — Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, Miami is now going country. Country Bay Music Festival is scheduled for Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. the headliners scheduled for the festival are Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson. Also on the lineup is Miami native Leo Brooks. After spending two decades backing up performers like Lauryn Hill and Pitbull, Brooks joined Andrew Millsaps to form the country duo Neon Union, which released its first single last year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.