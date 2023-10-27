Senior Iranian envoy met Hamas representatives in Moscow as Russia seeks to expand its clout

A senior Iranian envoy has met with Hamas representatives in Moscow following talks with Russian diplomats that underscored Moscow’s efforts to expand its clout as a power broker in the latest Israel-Hamas war. During the meeting with Hamas’ representative Moussa Abu Marzouk on Thursday, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, emphasized the need for a cease-fire, lifting the blockade of the Gaza Strip and providing aid. That’s according to a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in Moscow carried by Russian state news agencies. Earlier on Thursday, Abu Marzouk held talks with Russian diplomats during a visit to Moscow that drew a strong condemnation by Israel. Bagheri Kani also held separate talks with Russian diplomatic officials on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

