Idaho judge upholds indictment against man accused of fatally stabbing 4 college students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has declined to dismiss a grand jury indictment against a man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, last November. Kohberger’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this year asking the judge to dismiss the indictment, contending in part that the jury didn’t use the right legal standard when they decided to indict. But 2nd District Judge John Judge rejected that argument, saying the use of the lower standard was a matter of settled law.

