Four Gulf of Mexico federal tracts designated for wind power development by Biden administration

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has designated four areas of federal Gulf of Mexico waters off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana for development of wind energy. Friday’s announcement follows the first Gulf sale of leases for wind development earlier this year. The areas listed include three tracts off the Texas coast ranging in size from 91,000 acres to over 495,000 acres; and a nearly 57,000-acre area off the Louisiana coast. The administration says wind power development in the newly designated areas could generate 30 gigawatts — enough power for 3 million homes.

