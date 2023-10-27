Disney says DeSantis-appointed district is dragging feet in providing documents for lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney says Walt Disney World’s governing district made up of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees is dragging its feet in providing requested documents to the company in a lawsuit over who has design and construction powers over Disney’s sprawling theme park resort in central Florida. Disney on Thursday accused the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District of “dodging its obligations.” Disney asked a Florida judge to delay any decision on whether the case should proceed until the company gets documents and conducts depositions needed to argue against a summary judgement requested by the district. A hearing is scheduled for mid-December.

