DC Murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after seven weeks on the run

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University. Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department says 30-year-old Christopher Haynes was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland. Haynes was originally arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward. But shortly after his arrest, Haynes complained of an ankle injury and was taken by officers to George Washington University Hospital. While he was being handcuffed to a hospital gurney, Haynes assaulted an officer and fled, authorities said.

