Biden calls for GOP help on gun violence, praises police for work in Maine shooting spree

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called on Republicans in Congress to help keep American people safe from gun violence and praised police for their efforts to track down the Maine gunman who killed 18 people. The Army reservist who opened fire in a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night was found dead Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot. That ended an intensive two-day search for the gunman. Biden said the shooting has been tragic “not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country.”

