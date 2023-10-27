Activists slam Malaysia’s solidarity program for Palestinians after children seen toting toy guns

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian activists have slammed the government’s plan for a weeklong program in schools to support the Palestinian cause after pictures of students and teachers toting toy guns went viral on social media. The Education Ministry says the Palestine Solidarity Week program starting Monday is to teach students empathy and concern toward the suffering experienced by others. It says this is aligned with the government’s stance to defend the rights of the Palestinian people. But pictures posted on social media showing primary school students and teachers brandishing firearms sparked a backlash. Some of the students used the Palestinian keffiyeh scarf to wrap around their heads like militants.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.