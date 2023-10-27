A shooting between migrants near the Serbia-Hungary border leaves 3 dead and 1 wounded, report says

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s state RTS television says that a shooting between migrants near Serbia’s border with Hungary has left three people dead and one other person seriously wounded. The report says the shooting happened early Friday at abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos. RTS added that a large number of police officers were sent to the scene. Serbia’s police have yet to issue an official statement. Reports of violence and gunbattles between groups of people smugglers have become common near the border between Serbia and European Union member state Hungary where thousands of migrants have been camping in the area. The migrants look for ways to cross and move on toward Western Europe.

