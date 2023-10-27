A blast kills at least 4 people and injures others in a Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police spokesperson in Afghanistan’s capital says the death toll from an explosion at a boxing club has increased to four, with another seven people critically injured. An eyewitness said at least six people died and more than 15 were injured. The blast occurred Thursday night in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood of Kabul where there have been major, horrific attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques carried out by an Islamic State group affiliate. A spokesman for the Kabul police chief said on Friday that the cause of the explosion is under investigation. The blast left craters in the ground and gutted most of the club’s interior.

