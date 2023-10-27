2 white boaters plead guilty to misdemeanors in Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two white boaters charged in an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault. The guilty pleas came Friday. The August riverfront melee in Montgomery drew national attention after white boaters were filmed hitting a Black riverboat co-captain and crew members rushing to his defense. Montgomery police say the brawl began when the white boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so a city-owned riverboat could dock in its designated space. The boat’s co-captain said he was attacked after moving a pontoon boat a few feet so the riverboat could dock.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.