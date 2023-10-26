With map redrawn favoring GOP, North Carolina Democratic US Rep. Jackson to run for attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Democratic member of Congress is running for North Carolina attorney general next year now that a new redistricting map approved by Republican legislators this week would situate him in a heavily GOP district. Rep. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte won election to the U.S. House in 2022. But court rulings allowed Republicans to draw new boundaries that would make it difficult for Jackson and two other Democrats to win reelection next year. Jackson’s entry for attorney general could result in a general election campaign against current GOP U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who announced his bid in the summer. Current Attorney General Josh Stein is running for governor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.