What we know so far about the mass shooting in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — An intensive search for a U.S. Army reservist who is accused in a mass shooting at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Maine is ongoing Friday. Authorities are looking for 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, who is still on the loose more than a full day after the shootings. Card faces eight counts of murder. Officials have said they expect the number of counts to rise as victims are identified. Authorities have urged residents to lock themselves in their homes, and schools announced closures. Nearly two days after the shooting, police have given no indication that they have any leads about Card’s whereabouts. Here’s what we know about the suspect and where the shooting happened.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.