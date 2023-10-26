UN chief appoints 39-member panel to advise on international governance of artificial intelligence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of a 39-member global advisory panel to report on international governance of artificial intelligence and its risks, challenges and key opportunities. The U.N. chief told a news conference Thursday the gender-balanced, geographically diverse group which spans generations will issue preliminary recommendations by the end of the year and final recommendations by the summer of 2024.

