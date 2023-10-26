The number of military suicides dipped in 2022 as the Pentagon works on new prevention programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the number of suicides among military members and their families dipped slightly in 2022, compared with the previous year. This decline comes as the Defense Department tries to build prevention and treatment programs to address what’s been a steadily growing problem over the past decade. While the number of deaths decreased, suicides among active-duty troops increased slightly, fueled by significant spikes in the Marine Corps and the Air Force. And because the active-duty force is smaller now, the rate of suicides per 100,000 service members inched up. U.S. officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to describe the findings before the report’s public release.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.