Spain considers using military barracks to house migrants amid uptick in arrivals by boat

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities are planning to convert unused military barracks and installations into temporary shelters for migrants to deal with the increased arrival of thousands of people by boat to the Canary islands. A government minister says the authorities are evaluating two barracks in the Madrid region and other installations in the southern cities of Seville and Cartagena. Some 23,000 people have arrived by boat to the Canary Islands this year, compared to 13,000 for the same period last year. The minister says the numbers are relatively small, compared to the 200,000 Ukrainians who reached Spain after fleeing the Russian invasion.

