South Korean and US forces stage drills for reaction to possible ‘Hamas-style’ attack by North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean and U.S. troops have been conducting live-fire exercises to hone their ability to respond to potential “Hamas-style surprise artillery attacks” by North Korea. South Korea’s military said Friday the three-day firing exercises, which began Wednesday, involved 5,400 South Korean and U.S. soldiers and 300 artillery systems. South Korean and U.S. forces regularly conduct live-fire and other training, but this week’s drills came after Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel raised security jitters in South Korea, which shares the world’s most heavily fortified border with rival North Korea. The North’s forward-deployed long-range artillery guns pose a serious threat to the Seoul metropolitan area.

