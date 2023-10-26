Soil removal from Ohio train derailment site is nearly done, but cleanup isn’t over

The removal of contaminated soil from the site of February’s fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in eastern Ohio is expected to be completed sometime this weekend although the larger cleanup will continue. EPA officials and the railroad announced the milestone Thursday in East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border nearly nine months after the derailment that forced thousands from their homes and left residents with many lingering health worries. The derailment also inspired nationwide worries about railroad safety and prompted calls for reforms. More than 167,000 tons of contaminated soil and more than 39 million gallons of tainted water have been removed from the site since February.

