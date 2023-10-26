Snow piles up in North Dakota as region’s first major snowstorm of the season moves eastward

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An east-moving snowstorm, the first major one of the season, continued Thursday into North Dakota. Northwestern North Dakota was impacted by the first of two waves of the storm, which left more than 7 inches of snow in some areas. As much as 11 inches of snow piled up near Stanley, North Dakota. The heaviest snowfall was still forecast for later Thursday afternoon in central and southwestern North Dakota. Below-normal cold temperatures are expected to follow into next week, as low as single digits or below zero in some areas.

