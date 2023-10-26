Rep. Jamaal Bowman pleads guilty to a misdemeanor for pulling a fire alarm in House office building

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Bowman will pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation. After that, the false fire alarm is expected to be dismissed from his record. The alarm forced the evacuation of a House office building for over an hour. The New York lawmaker acknowledged pulling the alarm but said it was a mistake as he tried to open a locked door in a rush to get to vote. He pleaded guilty Thursday.

