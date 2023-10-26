Priest kicked out of Jesuits for alleged abuse of women welcomed into Slovenia diocese
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — A famous priest-artist who was thrown out of the Jesuits after being accused of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse of women has been accepted into a diocese in his native Slovenia. The diocese for the Slovenian city of Koper confirmed the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik was accepted as a diocesan priest in August because it hadn’t received any documentation showing he’d “been found guilty of the alleged abuses.” But the Jesuits said Thursday that their order had outlined the allegations against Rupnik and notified the diocese he’d been excommunicated for committing one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church.