Prep star Cooper Flagg says his focus is on Maine shooting victims and college decision can wait

Cooper Flagg, the consensus top player in the 2024 recruiting class, says his focus is on the tragedy of a mass shooting in his home state of Maine, an indication that an announcement on where he will play college basketball could be delayed. The 6-foot-9 small forward has been deciding between Duke and defending national champion UConn. There were reports he would announce his decision Thursday. But Flagg indicated in a social media post that would not happen. At least 18 people were killed and 13 injured Wednesday night when a man opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.