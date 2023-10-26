Palestinian foreign minister promises cooperation with international courts on visit to The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister says the authority would not interfere with an International Criminal Court investigation into Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel. Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki says it also will support the court’s overall probe of actions in the Palestinian territories. The court in The Hague investigates and prosecutes people for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. Al-Maliki is in the Netherlands to drum up international support for an investigation. The ICC launched one in 2021 into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories. It is also looking into actions during the current Israel-Hamas war.

