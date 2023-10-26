Palestinian activist is expelled by Israeli forces from his home in a volatile West Bank city

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has expelled a prominent Palestinian activist from his home in a West Bank city at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after he hosted a foreign journalist and a prominent Israeli activist. Critics accused the military of using the cover of war to expel a gadfly from volatile Hebron, the only city in the occupied West Bank where Jewish settlers live among Palestinians. Issa Amro said the journalist came to his house in Hebron to gather material for an article about the situation in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has stepped up arrest raids in pursuit of Hamas militants. The raids followed Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 rampage and incursion from Gaza into southern Israel.

