Nigeria’s Supreme Court refuses to void president’s election and dismisses opposition challenges

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s Supreme Court has refused to void the election of President Bola Tinubu and dismissed the challenges brought by two losing candidates. The petitions had argued that February vote was flawed and that Tinubu was not qualified to seek or hold the presidency. The court held in a majority ruling on Thursday that the grounds of the challenges were “devoid of merits.” Two other candidates in the election separately challenged Tinubu’s win, alleging that he failed to meet the minimum educational qualification to run, did not secure the required number of votes and that the country’s election commission did not follow its own provisions in collating and announcing the election results.

