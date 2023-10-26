Newcastle player Tonali banned from soccer for 10 months in betting probe. He will miss Euro 2024
ROME (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months by the Italian soccer federation for betting on teams he played for. That rules him out of the rest of the Premier League season as well as competing for Italy at next year’s European Championship. The 23-year-old Tonali has agreed to a plea bargain with the federation that included therapy for a gambling addiction. Tonali becomes the second player suspended in the widening case. The federation acted following an investigation by Turin prosecutors into soccer players using illegal websites to bet on games.