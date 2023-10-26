Missouri nonprofit director stole millions from program to feed needy kids, indictment alleges

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that the executive director of a Missouri nonprofit is accused of stealing millions of dollars from a program intended to provide meals for low-income children. Connie Bobo of St. Charles, Missouri, was indicted on wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and obstruction of an official proceeding. The indictment was announced Thursday. Bobo is executive director of New Heights Community Resource Center in St. Louis County. The nonprofit accepted funding to feed low-income school-aged children after school and during the summer, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictment says she used some of the money on luxury items, including a home worth nearly $1 million. A phone message left with Bobo wasn’t immediately returned.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.