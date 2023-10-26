Mass arrests target LGBTQ+ people in Nigeria while abuses against them are ignored, activists say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rights groups and lawyers in Nigeria say the West African nation’s law enforcement authorities are using the country’s same-sex prohibition law to target the LGBTQ+ community while ignoring abuses against them. The comments were made in interviews with The Associated Press in the wake of fresh mass arrests of gay people in different parts of Nigeria, highlighting once again the challenges faced by gay people in the country where homosexuality is criminalized. Some of those detained after the recent arrests have denied accusations that they were organizing gay weddings. Lawyers also spoke to the AP about instances where the police failed to act in handling cases of abuse against the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria.

