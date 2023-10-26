Judge finds former Ohio lawmaker guilty of domestic violence in incident involving his wife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has found former Republican state Rep. Bob Young guilty on domestic violence charges over an incident this summer involving his wife. Judge Edward O’Farrell found Young, who waived his right to a jury trial and instead left his fate in the hands of the judge, “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” of causing physical harm to his wife, but not guilty of an assault charge in a later confrontation with his brother over striking his wife. His wife testified Tuesday that he struck her in the faces and that she’s afraid of her husband. Young faces additional charges after violating a protection order in August and alleged stalking in September. He’ll be tried at a later date on those charges, but could enter a guilty plea.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

