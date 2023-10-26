Indian company that makes EV battery materials to build its first US plant in North Carolina

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — An Indian company that produces a key ingredient for long-range batteries in electric vehicles says it will build its first U.S. plant in southeastern North Carolina. Executives at Epsilon Advanced Materials Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced the planned $650 million facility in Brunswick County on Thursday. Starting in 2026 the plant will make synthetic graphite anode material necessary for batteries that power EVs and other energy storage systems. The company said it anticipated 500 new jobs at the plant. North Carolina state and local governments have offered more than $33 million in economic incentives for EAM.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.