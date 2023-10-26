India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government has vowed to explore “all legal options” after a Qatari court handed death sentences to eight Indian employees of a Qatari company on spying charges. According to Indian media reports, the eight men are retired Indian navy officers who worked for the consulting company Al Dahra, advising the Qatari government on the acquisition of submarines. India’s External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Thursday it was awaiting the detailed judgment in the case. It said it is in contact with family members and the legal team and exploring all legal options. It also said it would take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.