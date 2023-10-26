Houston-area deputy indicted on murder charge after man fatally shot following shoplifting incident

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a Houston-area deputy accused of fatally shooting a man while confronting him after a shoplifting incident has been indicted by a grand jury for murder. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Garrett Hardin has been charged in the July 2022 death of Roderick Brooks. Hardin was indicted on Thursday. Hardin’s attorney previously has said his actions were legal and he would be exonerated. Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Hardin and Garrett struggling over the deputy’s stun gun during a confrontation before Hardin fatally shot him. If convicted of murder, Hardin could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

