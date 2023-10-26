Hamas official calls for stronger intervention by regional allies in its war with Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — A senior Hamas official has told The Associated Press that the Palestinian militant group had expected stronger intervention from Hezbollah in its war with Israel. Thursday’s comments were a rare public appeal by Hamas to its allies in the region. Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad said in an interview in Beirut that “we need more” from allies including Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon in light of the relentless Israeli air campaign that Palestinian officials say has killed more than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, in the besieged Gaza Strip. The Israeli bombardment of Gaza came in response to a brutal Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, many of them civilians.

