‘Grounded,’ a new opera about a female fighter pilot turned drone operator, prepares to take off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years after it was first imagined as an opera, “Grounded” is ready to take flight. With music by Jeanine Tesori and a libretto adapted by George Brant from his own play, “Grounded” tells the story of an F-16 fighter pilot who becomes pregnant and leaves the service. After re-enlisting she is assigned to direct unmanned drone attacks on terrorists thousands of miles away. Gradually her personality fractures until she can no longer separate her private from professional life. The show, which includes massive LED panels that mimic radar displays and other images, debuts at the Washington National Opera on Saturday. It will be staged by the Metropolitan Opera in 2024.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.