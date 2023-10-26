Skip to Content
AP-National

Greek army destroys World War II bomb found during excavation for luxury development near Athens

By
Published 6:20 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek army specialists have destroyed an unexploded World War II bomb discovered during work on a massive urban development project at a coastal area south of Athens. Authorities said the 500-pound bomb was destroyed without a detonation. Traffic in the area was halted for more than two hours and several nearby apartment blocks had been evacuated as a precaution. The local mayor said more ordnance could be found as excavation work proceeds. The urban development project will include a park, shopping malls, hotels, a casino and multiple leisure facilities near the seaside Glyfada area south of the capital. Work got underway last year and is due to be completed in 2026.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content