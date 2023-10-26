Grand jury indicts Illinois man on hate crime, murder charges in attack on Muslim mom, son

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A grand jury in Illinois has indicted a man who is accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian-American woman and her son. The eight-count indictment against Joseph Czuba tracks the charges that were filed soon after the fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume. His mother, Hanaan Shahin, was also stabbed on Oct. 14 but survived. Shahin told police that Czuba was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace.” Czuba is their landlord in Will County.

