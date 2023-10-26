Orban doubles down at EU summit to defend meeting Putin. One leader calls it a very wrong message

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has joined an EU summit saying that he was right to meet the EU’s foremost enemy Vladimir Putin. Orban says he’s the only one actively seeking peace in Ukraine and his stance of engaging with Russia was expected to be backed by new Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. And as the 27 EU leaders meet for their traditional fall summit in Brussels, the video-link participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will only increase the focus on Orban’s controversial meeting in Beijing last week with Putin.

