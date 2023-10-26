Florida’s private passenger train service plans to add stop between South Florida and Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials with Florida’s high speed passenger train service say that they plan to add a stop somewhere along the newly-opened extension between South Florida and Orlando. Brightline officials said Thursday that they were soliciting site proposals for a station along Florida’s Treasure Coast in Martin or St. Lucie counties. The proposed stop would open the train service to an area of Florida that is less densely populated and hosts fewer tourists than South Florida and the Orlando area. Brightline CEO Mark Reininger says the proposed extension would make the train service available to half of Florida’s 22 million residents.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.