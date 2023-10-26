FDA warns about giving probiotics to preterm babies after infant death, other injuries

Federal officials are warning health care providers and the public about injuries and at least one death in premature infants who were given probiotic products in the hospital. The FDA says that one death this year and more than two dozen reports of other injuries since 2018 may be tied to the supplements. Probiotics contain live organisms such as bacteria or yeast. The FDA sent warning letters to Abbott Laboratories of Illinois and Infinant Health of Connecticut. The probiotic products were used in hospitals and are not related to powdered infant formula sold in retail stores.

